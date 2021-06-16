Allan J. Lee

Allan Lee, age 78, of rural Goodhue, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing.
Allan Joseph Lee was born on May 11, 1943 in Red Wing, the son of Joseph and Florence (Vanberg) Lee. He went to Wastedo School and then Cannon Falls High School. He was a Dairy Farmer on the family farm where he grew up, from the time he left school until his retirement. Allan loved animals. Blessed be his memory.
Surviving is his brother Robert (Chong) Lee. Allan was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 25, from 5-7 pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, 5839 Hwy 19 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN 55009. Online condolences are welcome at www.LunedbergFuneral.com.
