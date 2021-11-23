Alex Matthew Pettman, aged 49, of Montgomery, Minnesota died unexpectedly on October 27, 2021. He is survived by parents Mark and Nancy Pettman of Red Wing, Minnesota and brother Nathan, Sister Holly and Sister-in-law Becky. He was also a loving uncle to Riley, Violet, and Cooper.
Alex grew up in Owatonna, Minnesota and graduated with honors from Owatonna High School. Those who knew Alex have described him as quiet, gentle, intelligent, and stoic. He was also so well read; we even joked that Alex was the family encyclopedia.
If we wanted a fact, we just asked Alex. His favorite pastime was playing games of strategy and he was hard to beat. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor.
In his young adulthood, mental illness became a daily struggle which Alex faced bravely. He attended college for two years before it became too difficult for him to continue.
Memorials in Alex’s honor are preferred to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Minnesota (NAMI-MN). https://namimn.org/
A private family service will be held to pay tribute to our much-loved son, brother and uncle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.