Alan Scofield

Alan Kent Scofield (“Alfer” to his mom) of Largo, Florida, formerly of Red Wing, MN, died Saturday, March 11th, 2023 at his home with his wife by his side.
He was born December 10th, 1952, in Princeton, MN. to Vernon and Jeanne (Wallace) Scofield. He grew up there and graduated from Princeton High School. His work in land surveying brought him to Red Wing where he was the owner of Johnson and Scofield Land Surveying. Alan retired in 2016 and proudly sold his shares to his son Mitch. On February 26th, 2004, he married the love of his life, Sharon, in Negril, Jamaica. Together they blended their families of 5 children. They have celebrated their anniversary in Jamaica annually and most recently just celebrated their 19th Anniversary. While in Red Wing, he was a member of the Red Wing Elks, BPOE # 845 and the Redmen Club. He also played in local volleyball traveling leagues. In 2018 he and Sharon relocated to Largo, FL where they have lived since.
Alan and Sharon enjoyed spending the summers at their cabin in Balsam Lake, WI. Alan enjoyed making good use of his smoker, making enough BBQ ribs to share with the staff at the Marina, friends, and family. He also enjoyed long, leisurely, motorcycle rides on his Harley with friends.
There were no strangers with Alan. He made it a priority to learn people’s names even if it was just a one time encounter. He enjoyed connecting with people. Most of all, Alan wanted to be around his family. Sharon was his best friend and called her his Hero. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and bragged about them every chance he got.
He will be missed by many, including his wife; Sharon of Largo, FL.; 5 children, Mitchell (Morgan) Scofield of Red Wing, MN, Jessica (Anna) Jacobson of Welch, MN, Bradley (Melissa) Tipton of Red Wing, MN, Breanna Paape of Minneapolis, MN, and Brady (Ashley) Paape of New Richmond, WI.; 13 grandchildren, Roux, Felix, London, Nox, Leighton, Jaxon, Addison, Layla, ReayAnn, Westlynn, Aliyah, Haisley, and Marlow; brother, Michael (Lois) Scofield of Ogilvie, MN; sisters, Carol Orton of Austin, TX, and Jan (Mike) Lange of Hastings, MN; brother-in-law, Mark (Jamie) Tipton of Canton, MO; sisters-in-law, Carol Scofield of Maple Grove, MN, Bethany (James) Leach of Arnold, MO, and Rachel (Gary) of Forest City, IA; and mother-in-law, Ruth Tipton of Arnold, MO; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin Scofield and Steve Scofield; sister, Vickie Blank; grandchildren, Ryker Tipton, Grace Scofield, and Royce Scofield; brother-in-law, Greg Tipton; and father-in-law, Martin Tipton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home with Marcus Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.