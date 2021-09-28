Alan B. Harding was born in Red Wing, MN on May 14, 1945, to Arnold and Blanche Harding. He attended Prescott High School and married Patsy J. Rigelman on December 5, 1964, at First United Methodist Church of Red wing. He was a loving father who devoted his life to raising and caring for his family.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and catching up with friends and neighbors. Alan liked the outdoors, working with his hands, and caring for his pets. He especially enjoyed fishing and camping with his children, teaching them life lessons, and lending a helping hand whenever he could. He also enjoyed golfing during his retirement years. Alan died Monday, September 27, 2021, living to the age of 76.
Al worked for Meyer Ind. (Thomas & Betts) for 40 plus years as a welder, engineer, and plant maintenance superintendent. He also spent time building steel wood stoves and other miscellaneous work to provide for his family.
Alan is survived by his son Tim (Debbie) Harding of San Antonio, Texas and their children Katarina, Alexis and Nicholas; son, Tom (Patty) Harding of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and their children Samantha and Tommy Jr.; and daughter, Tricia (Mike) Zanzig of Appleton, Wisconsin and their son Ethan; one great-granddaughter Annabell Hunter; and sister Diane (Lynn Carrier) Harding.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers Dennis (Denny) Harding and William (Bill) Harding.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
