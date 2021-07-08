Agnes G. Gadient

Agnes Genevieve Gadient, 97, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Deer Crest, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 12, 1923, in Ypsilanti, North Dakota, to Gaylord and Margaret (Heffernan) Speedling. She moved to Jamestown, North Dakota in 1935 where she graduated from St. John’s Academy in 1941. She worked at Trinity Hospital and King’s Photo before moving to Minnesota in 1945, coming to Red Wing in 1948. She worked for LaGrange Shoe before she was united in marriage to Bernard “Ben” Gadient on March 20, 1953. The center of life for Agnes, was her family and raising her children, but she and Ben were also busy running the family business, Gadient Construction, where they worked as partners, “he was the hammer and she was the pencil”. In their free-time and as they grew older, she and Bernard enjoyed traveling all over the world and just spending time at the family cabin. Agnes was also a fan of MN sports teams, and enjoyed cheering on the Vikings and the Twins. She is survived by 8 children, Marge (Denny) Tebbe, Jim (Sandy) Gadient, Tom (Teresa) Gadient, Nancy (Charlie) Prahl, Brian (Sue) Gadient, Angie (Gary) Strusz, Leo Gadient and Tracy (Anita) Gadient all of Red Wing; 16 grandchildren; Kristen, Erin, Ann, Brenda, Corey, Jessica, Ben, Jill, Breanna, Brittany, Molly, Jared, Jack, David, Joe and Kate; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Berneice Graner and Dennis (Marge) Speedling; sisters-in-law, Jean Speedling and Kay, Neta, Berdell and Char Gadient and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Gadient and siblings, Lyla Loiselle, Roy and Robert Speedling. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father James Notebaart presiding. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6pm Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Church of St. Joseph and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or to donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Agnes G. Gadient
