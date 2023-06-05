Adolph Dahling

Adolph John Dahling, 91, of Red Wing, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home at Deer Crest Senior Living. He was born on June 21, 1931, in Red Wing, to John and Louise (Drenkhahn) Dahling. He attended school in Welch and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1950. From 1952 to 1954, he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Red Wing following his discharge and worked for LaGrange Shoe Company, the Farmer’s Store, Riviera Cabinets and Goodhue County before retiring in 1996. On October 7, 1972, he was united in marriage to Gretchen Beise. Adolph was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. He enjoyed traveling and photography, and had a passion for vehicles. Mechanically, he could easily solve a problem whether it was in his home or on a vehicle.
Adolph is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Gretchen on December 7, 2021.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing with Reverend Jon Zimpelmann officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.