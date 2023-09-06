Adam Wayne Trok, 50, of Hager City, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at his home. He was born May 5, 1973 in Red Wing to Randy and Bunny (Truttman) Trok. He grew up in the Hager City area and attended school in Ellsworth, graduating class of 1992. After high school he went on to work for Ford. He loved his 15 years at Ford, always getting to work early. He then went on to work for the City of Red Wing with the Public Works Department, retiring in 2022 due to health issues. On September 23, 2000 he was united in marriage to Julie Hoseck. The couple made their home in Hager City and they were blessed with two children.
Adam loved to tinker in the garage and work on cars. He loved visiting with people and was always willing to lend a hand. In the winter he would spend hours helping plow neighbor’s driveways. He was a Packer fan and he loved NASCAR, and playing cards. He built himself a huge grill out of an oil drum and loved grilling up big meals for everyone. He also made a pretty mean chili. He enjoyed being around his pets and adored his kids.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Julie; children, Carson and Mackenna; siblings, Rhonda (Brad) Bilich of Champlin, Lisa (Craig Mater) Huppert of Red Wing; parents, Randy and Bunny Trok of Hager City; grandmother, Linda Truttman of Red Wing; nieces and nephews, Blake, Chase, Hanna, Emmy, Nick, and Will; Father and Mother-in-law, David and Vivian Hoseck of Red Wing; as well as many uncles and aunts, other family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by grandparents; Jack and Betty Truttman, Burton and Darlene Trok; great-grandparents; Earl and Vivian Carlson; and his cousin, Heather Dunn.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at First Covenant Church with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.