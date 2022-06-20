Adam Meffert

Adam Duane Meffert, 44, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in St. Paul. He was born June 14, 1978, in Moorhead, Minnesota and six weeks later was adopted by his loving parents, Roland and Barbara (Hall) Meffert and their daughter Tami. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1997. He previously worked at the RW Shoe warehouse. Adam taught himself all he knew about cars, mechanics and auto body work and was employed with Caliber Collision in St. Paul. He enjoyed a good day of fishing, working out and staying healthy and being with his daughter.  He is survived by his daughter, Saleen Meffert of Red Wing; father, Rollie Meffert of Red Wing; sister, Tami (Jim) Gueltzow of Apple Valley and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Meffert; nephew, Benjamin Hanson and his grandparents, Elmer & Luella Meffert and Richard & Vivian Hall.  Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Arthur Sharot officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Red Wing YMCA Youth Involvement.

