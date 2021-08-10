Aaron Lafferty

Aaron Thomas (Lefty) Lafferty, 34, Red Wing, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN, surrounded by his family. He was born August 6, 1986, to Anne Marie Lafferty in Eagle Butte, SD.
Visitation and services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Colvill Courtyard in Colvill Park 507 Nymphara Lane, Red Wing, MN. A Farewell Dinner will be served at 5:00pm.
Please join us in remembering and celebrating our beloved Aaron. Arrangements are being handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and his ashes will be presented to his family. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
