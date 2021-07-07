In July we continue following along with the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read. Next month, we’ll read “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. This book is composed of vignettes that tell the story of Esperanza Cordero and her time growing up in Chicago. Read and beloved by people of all ages, Cisneros’ work captures the breadth of human emotion, from extreme joy to heartbreak.
Here are questions to consider while reading:
- What do you think about the use of vignettes instead of traditional chapters? Did this impact how you interacted with the book?
- “The House on Mango Street” is written in first person. Do you think that affected the emotions in the book?
- Esperanza tells us that she and her family have moved many times in her life but she only talks about her time on Mango Street in this book. If you were to tell a story about your life but could only focus on one location, where would it be?
- Esperanza is told that she has a home in the heart. What do you think that means?
- Do you have a favorite vignette or storyline? If so, which one?
- Would you recommend this book to a friend? Why or why not?
