During Michael Melstad’s career as a YMCA professional, he learned the importance for children to have a wide range of development opportunities.
Today, as a volunteer member of the Sheldon Theatre Board, Melstad continues to vouch for youth activities.
“From active and progressive physical things to progressive intellectual pursuits to progressive artistic opportunities . . .” Melstad said. “Kids need to experience a range of fun, progressive stuff, and I thought [joining the board eight or nine years ago] was a perfect bookend with the part of the palette the YMCA offered.”
Melstad has experience in fundraising and uses this at the Sheldon when needed to promote more shows, roles and exposure.
“I love seeing people grow and develop,” Melstad said.
When he isn’t volunteering, Melstad can be found reading with his wife, fishing, hunting or catching a new Sheldon production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.