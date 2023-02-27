This week on the Senate Floor, Democrats passed their top two public safety priorities: giving criminals the right to vote and providing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.
Their public safety agenda is not about keeping communities safe. These bills reveal a complete disrespect for the rules we have all agreed to as a society. They reward criminal behavior and turn a blind eye toward justice.
Driver’s licenses
The Driver’s License for All bill is a dangerous piece of legislation that poses three serious problems:
First, it creates a serious threat to national security. Until Real ID is fully enforced, a current Minnesota license is usable for access to federal facilities. That means an illegal immigrant with bad intentions would be able to easily gain access to federal facilities using this piece of identification.
Second, it puts our elections at risk. The same-day voter registration provisions that Democrats will be passing in another bill allow for the driver’s license to be used to validate a home address and those ballots would be accepted without checking with DPS for whether that voter is eligible to vote in the first place.
Third, in giving driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, Democrats thumb their noses at the rule of law, completely disrespecting Minnesota citizens and legal immigrants who do follow the law. The very first thing that illegal aliens do when they come to our country is commit a federal misdemeanor. Punishing people who follow the law by rewarding people who violate it is bad public policy and creates cultural strife.
Democrats rejected every common sense fix we offered for these flaws, including clearly distinguishing them from legal licenses. What we are left with is another extreme bill that is risky for Minnesotans.
Guns
Democrats have been rolling out their anti-gun agenda, and it’s every bit as extreme as you could imagine. In the House, they introduced a series of gun control bills that require everyone to register their guns, limit how people can store guns, and make it illegal to not report a lost or stolen gun.
The bill that has been introduced in the Senate, Senate File 1723, is even more anti-gun than what the House is working on. Here’s a rundown of some of the extreme, divisive, controversial, and downright crazy provisions that are in there:
It requires registration of all firearms.
It requires registration of all magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
It bans the purchase of most semi-automatic rifles.
It requires all gun owners to have a permit to possess a firearm.
It requires all gun owners to carry liability insurance.
It prohibits you from carrying on all government properties.
I will strongly oppose this bill, as well as any other anti-gun legislation. Aside from being a core part of our cultural and historical identity, gun ownership is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
This right must not be infringed. Period.
