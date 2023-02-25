At ADM they prioritize safety and take steps to ensure their employees feel safe in the workplace.
The plant follows protocols and specific practices that help keep safety at the front of worker’s minds throughout the day, week and month.
“The ticket for us to be able to do business is to provide a safe environment for the colleagues here and we have been on a safety journey at ADM for many years and safety is one of those things that you are never really done improving,” Red Wing ADM Plant Manager Emily Harrison said.
One way they encourage safety is a “safety engagement” board that has employees listed and they check off when they have participated in three safety engagements throughout the month.
“We have an engagement board and here in Red Wing we have a goal to have three engagements per person, per month,” Harrison said.
“A safety engagement can be going to a safety committee meeting, doing a peer to peer review and giving pointers, we have different checklists that workers can use and look for potential risks or hazards,” she continued.
As the employees complete an engagement, they track that on the plant’s safety engagement board.
In January 85% of the workers completed three or more safety engagements.
ADM gives employees the opportunity to talk about concerns around safety in the workplace during meetings.
“The Red Wing facility has a safety committee meeting each week for hourly colleagues, it is an opportunity for workers to voice their opinions and get engaged with near misses that occurred and how we can prevent that potential incident from happening in the future,” Harrison said.
Workers also have several opportunities to report near-miss incidents.
“Near-miss reporting is very encouraged, as people see something that could’ve potentially ended in someone getting hurt is considered a near-miss. We really encourage that kind of reporting,” Harrison said.
“Also just general safety suggestions are welcomed,” she continued.
The employees go through extensive safety training when hired and then each month they continue to take training on how to maintain safety.
“We do have a ton of safety protocols and processes that we train on,” Harrison said.
When someone is hired they take a training course similar to an OSHA 10 certification.
Then they take refresher courses every month.
“A new employee gets a really extensive training and then we do refresher training. There is a different subject each month that we train on with all colleagues. We also do weekly awareness postings,” Harrison said.
ADM sets safety goals each year.
“We have big goals around recordable injuries and lost time injuries, so in 2022 ADM Red Wing had zero in both of those categories and our goal in 2023 our goal is to maintain that,” Harrison said.
Safety is a big factor to take into consideration for employees, feeling safe in the workplace is a main priority for those working in the plant.
“Working at ADM can be dangerous. In maintenance, we work around and repair some big and heavy pieces of machinery, or work off ladders or high places. Safety is extremely important to make sure we all make it home in one piece,” maintenance technician James Mike said.
