As one of the only flaxseed manufacturers at ADM, the Red Wing plant is using its expertise to make products for a new consumer food line called Knwble Grwn.
The food line consists of a few products including flaxseed and flax oil and hemp seed and hemp oil.
ADM is planning to grow the line in the future, with quinoa added to the lineup in May.
In Red Wing, the ADM plant has always produced flaxseed products, and there has been an interest in flaxseed in the health food market recently.
“ADM Red Wing is primarily known for crushing flax, so all the flax used in the products and the oil is made at the Red Wing plant,” ADM merchandiser Alanna Abraldes said.
Knwble Grwn is a new territory for ADM, this is one of the first consumer food items they are producing.
“ADM isn’t known to be a direct-to-consumer company, so this is kind of the first food brand that is direct to consumers. We hope to grow the product line,” Abraldes said.
They are taking extra steps to be thoughtful in their process. They are working with regional farmers to source the product.
“Knwble Grwn is a people centered, planet conscious, purpose driven brand,” Abraldes said.
By working with underrepresented farmers and sourcing the product ethically, consumers know exactly where their food is coming from.
“We focus on originating our grain from farmers that are underrepresented. That can be small farmers, farmers of color, indigenous farmers, women farmers,” Abraldes said. “We are trying to grow our program with farmers like them.”
The Knwble Grwn flaxseed comes from farms across the country. Some from within the region include farms in North Dakota and South Dakota.
ADM looks for farmers that are conscious of their farming practices to ensure a high quality product while being sustainable.
“We focus on originating our grain from those who are practicing regenerative agriculture and who really have a passion for soil health,” Abraldes said.
ADM wants to be transparent with the Knwble Grwn brand to ensure consumers know exactly where their food comes from and emphasizing the farm to table aspect.
“We have the end purpose of providing consumers with the transparent supply chain, so you know exactly where the food is coming from,” Abraldes said.
The Red Wing ADM is integral in producing the Knwble Grwn line, the flax products are made right here in Red Wing.
Kwnble Grwn products are currently sold on Amazon and Walmart Online.
For more information about Knwble Grwn and its mission visit knwblegrwn.com.
