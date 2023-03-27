Rural communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin depend on groundwater for their drinking water from private wells. Collectively nearly 3.1 million people in Wisconsin and Minnosota depend on this resource.
Last week Sens. Baldwin and Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced the bipartisan Healthy Drinking Water Affordability Act, or The Healthy H2O Act, to provide grants for water testing and treatment technologies directly to individuals and nonprofits in rural communities.
Currently, these private wells are not subject to the same oversight and testing for contamination as public water sources are. Water quality improvement systems installed at the faucet or within a building can provide immediate and ongoing protection from known and emerging water contaminants, like PFAS, lead and nitrates.
Sen. Baldwin's legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. Tina Smith (D-MN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Angus King (I-ME).
Across the United States and in Wisconsin, communities face threats to their drinking water from a number of contaminants, including lead, arsenic, nitrates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), PFOA, PFOS, hexavalent chromium-6, and others.
The bipartisan Healthy H2O Act would provide grants for water quality testing and the purchase and installation of point-of-use or point-of-entry water quality improvement systems that remove or significantly reduce contaminants from drinking water.
Grants would be provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture directly to individuals and to non-profits in rural areas, specifically to those in communities with a population under 10,000, to help people test their water and install a water treatment product if needed.
The Healthy H2O Act will continue to be necessary following the Biden Administration’s announcement yesterday that it will pursue the first-ever national drinking water standard for six different per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
