Grassroots community efforts have long been the most forceful lever in river conservation.
A new opportunity to speak for the river is happening right now with the beginning of the Minnesota legislative session. Two pieces of legislation, which Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance is supporting, shovel a path for Clean Water Crops (like Kernza and other perennial cover crops) to gain access to the market.
The first bill (SF 1314) helps fund the University of Minnesota’s Forever Green Initiative. Breeding crops for improved yield, resilience and ease of use in processing in crops like Kernza and winter Camelina. As we’ve reported in the past, perennial crops keep agricultural pollutants from entering Minnesota and Wisconsin's waters while offering profitable and climate resilient futures for rural communities.
The other bill (SF 1353) channels startup funding to the small- and mid-sized supply chain businesses that bring these crops from the farmgate to consumers. Seed processors, food makers and other local entrepreneurs need early assistance to create the new markets for clean water crops, but once such systems are up and running, they will be a key contributor to the Minnesota ag economy.
Now is the time to make your voice heard, call or email your representatives now. Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance advocates for upstream runoff reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/news
