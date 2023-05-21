The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is about to make a decision that could have a big impact in Red Wing.
In the next few weeks, we will learn whether the EPA will help Minnesota’s renewable fuel and agriculture industries continue to grow – or whether they will hinder this important source of jobs, economic growth and cleaner air.
As many of my neighbors know, I worked in the fuel industry for 40 years as the owner of Wilson Oil. Among the many products we sold was cleaner-burning biodiesel. I know the product well.
Now, as mayor, I have another view of this industry. Right here in Red Wing, we have a vibrant business that crushes soybeans into soy meal for animal feed and soy oil that can be turned into biodiesel and food.
The facility employs dozens from our community but has an even broader impact. It provides value to farmers throughout our state and the Midwest who grow soybeans.
The federal Renewable Fuel Standard supports the market for clean fuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel. However, the EPA recently proposed biodiesel and renewable diesel volume targets for the next three years that are actually lower than what U.S. companies are already producing.
So you might be asking why you and your mayor should care about this. Well, if the EPA keeps these low volumes in its final rule, it will undercut Minnesota’s biodiesel producers and might make companies rethink investments in facilities that crush soybeans. And that could hurt the state’s farm families.
As mayor, it is my job and my goal to work for the good of our whole community. Economic development is one of my top priorities. That is why I am raising my voice on this issue, asking the EPA to do what is right for those of us in Red Wing. And I am not alone in doing so.
I was glad to learn that U.S. Rep. Angie Craig took the lead on a bipartisan letter to the EPA on this issue. That letter was signed by three representatives from our region, Michelle Fischbach, Brad Finstad and Dean Phillips.
Further, our senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, worked with those across the aisle on a similar bipartisan letter.
Today, I’m adding my voice to this effort to remind the EPA that the decisions they make in Washington affect us here in Red Wing. Our families, our farmers and our community are counting on the EPA to do the right thing.
