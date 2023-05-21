Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Sites along the Minnesota River have crested, with downstream sites along the Mississippi cresting by Monday. No additional rainfall is expected until late this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 15.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/11/1950. &&