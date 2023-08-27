We spent the summer ramping up for the 2023-2024 school year, and the pace accelerated this month.
In July, Director of Teaching & Learning/Assistant Superintendent Allegra Smisek, Finance & Operations Director Lisa Rider and Red Wing High School Principal Joshua Fuchs joined the team. Planning began immediately.
Then on Aug. 14, new teachers reported. That same day student athletes began practices and some have already played games and matches. Returning teachers reported on Aug. 24, and all staff will attend a kickoff event on Monday. You can feel the energy building in anticipation of all students’ arrival starting Sept. 5.
I love this time of year!
And remember back in May when we asked the community two questions? Your answers to “What was the key attribute to your success? and “If your school were an animal, what would it be and why?” Helped us create three statements that will help guide our work in the years ahead.
Your input truly is invaluable.
The communitywide engagement that the School Board launched during the superintendent search remains a focal point for us all. We took to heart what the district heard from people of all ages – at listening sessions and civic club presentations, through student input and stakeholder surveys – and are incorporating hopes and goals into all we do.
We again included students in the hiring of the high school principal. A panel with broad student representation asked probing, forward thinking interview questions. In fact, Joshua Fuchs will tell you that this student engagement as well as his interactions with students in the hallways compelled to accept the job.
Our community is raising thoughtful, emerging leaders!
And I can’t wait to have them back in our classrooms.
We also need to hear from you, whether you have a child in the schools or not. Don’t hesitate to email me at mtwagner@rwps.org. Please stop by one of our Wagner Wednesday events to share your views. To take advantage of Minnesota’s amazing autumn – next event will be a brown bag lunch at noon Sept. 27 in Bay Point Park. Bring a bag lunch and your questions, hopes and ideas.
We have a busy year ahead as together we – students, teachers and staff, families and community members – reimagine next generation Red Wing.
