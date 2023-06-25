Schools across the nation report similar challenges — student behaviors, educators leaving the field, lingering pandemic deficits, etc. You’ve probably heard or read and/or talked about them all.
Our region is no exception, of course, but being part of the Big 9 Conference offers us exceptional opportunities to tackle the challenges and to innovate together. We are committed to taking advantage of these opportunities so we can help our students.
The Big 9 held its annual leadership conference last week in Owatonna and more than 220 people attended … from Austin to Northfield, from Mankato to Rochester.
For the first time Red Wing Public Schools had representation, and our 15 leaders’ feedback has been extremely positive.
The morning allowed us to take a deep breath, assess the past school year, share ideas in small groups with “job-alike” colleagues, and return ready to work hard this summer so we can better ensure growth and success when students and teachers return this fall.
“The Big 9 is amazing. No one else is doing this. No one,” keynote speaker Dave Webb told the group.
A retired superintendent of South St. Paul Public Schools and adjunct professor, he typically takes single districts and nonprofit organizations through his “Homerun Leadership” protocol. The Big 9 schools are leveraging one another’s knowledge and experiences, he noted.
To use the baseball analogy, being active in the Big 9 will enable our district to put more people behind our winning team. The connections we make with fellow principals, superintendents, directors of teaching & learning, communicators, food service leaders, and more, will help us throughout the year.
In fact, several of the job-alike groups already are scheduling meetings to grow the connections between now and the 2024 leadership conference. There’s nothing quite as valuable as having someone just a phone call away who knows your job and knows you.
I am a firm believer in collaboration. Together we can make our schools stronger.
When you have ideas or concerns, please reach out to anyone on the Red Wing Public Schools leadership team. You can reach me directly, Martina, at mtwagner@rwps.org.
