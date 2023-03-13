College students today face challenges you may find difficult to imagine.
Most students at Minnesota State College Southeast have a safe place to live and enough to eat. Yet I’ve heard that there are students who are living in their cars, and I know there are students who rely on our food pantry every single day that the college is open.
As a member of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, Minnesota State College Southeast continues to advocate for the system’s agenda during the spring 2023 legislative session.
The Minnesota State biennial budget request includes funding to expand student support services, increase emergency grants for students in need, and provide transfer scholarships.
At Minnesota State College Southeast, student support services are key to student success. Our basic needs coordinator plays a vital role connecting students with resources on campus or in the community. She can introduce students to our community partners, help them apply for services, and follow up to make sure their needs are being met.
Emergency grants have been a tool colleges and universities use to provide students with a critical boost when faced with unforeseen financial burdens that would otherwise threaten to derail their education. They often make the difference between a student stopping out and a student having the resources to persist and complete their education.
The student need for these lifelines often exceeds the available funding. We refer students to MSC Southeast Foundation for emergency grants and then reach out to the community to see what additional emergency grants are available.
Increasing emergency grants at the state level would be enormously helpful.
The Minnesota State biennial budget request includes programs that support affordability and encourage persistence and completion for students who transition from a Minnesota State two-year college to a Minnesota State university.
Funding has been proposed for two types of transfer scholarships that would benefit MSC Southeast students.
One set of transfer scholarships would encourage students to complete any of the Transfer Pathway programs offered at Minnesota State colleges and transfer to a Minnesota State university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
At Minnesota State College Southeast, transfer student success is a core priority in the college’s strategic plan. We currently offer a portfolio of 12 Transfer Pathway degrees, which cover the first two years of general education credits, plus coursework that applies to the major a student wants to pursue after transferring to a Minnesota State university.
We are continuing to build our Transfer Pathway options to support transfer and bachelor’s attainment by our students. Just since January of this year, I am proud to announce that we have launched two new Transfer Pathways – economics and criminal justice – where programs of study for transfer students are clearly mapped. These degrees provide a springboard to successful careers and service to our community.
A second set of scholarships would be awarded to students who complete an associate of arts or associate of science degree at a Minnesota State college and are admitted to a major program of study at a Minnesota State university.
Both scholarship programs support our ongoing work of improving transfer student outcomes for students. They will expand the Minnesota State college-to-university pipeline, which is the most affordable higher education option available in the state.
These are among the many reasons that the Minnesota State biennial budget request includes funding to support students and provisions that will reduce the cost of attendance. It is essential to keep colleges and universities like Minnesota State College Southeast affordable and accessible, both for the success of students and for the state’s economic vitality.
Thank you for your support of Minnesota State and our system of public higher education during the legislative session this spring.
