There were no blueprints for building the steamboat War Eagle or its sister ship, The Galena. Ship makers used the “cut and paste“ method. It worked. As did the big boat itself — profitably packed with people. It was highly capable of navigating shallow rapids, and also winning impromptu races. It had paddle wheels on the sides. Inside there was a piano, a bar, and a library.
During the time of the Civil War, a raft pushed its way into the current of the Mississippi, going south — in order to go north. That took faith in all sorts of things. Knowing they had navigational right of way, they hoped to be rescued by someone headed in the other direction. They were. And they started maybe the first Baptist church in the Twin Cities.
As I headed back down the hill from this interesting history break at the historical center, partly inspired by the cute stuffed animals in the gift shop, I picked up a thought from earlier … wondering if any friendly Jesus dolls exist.
My thought was that maybe we’re supposed to see Jesus in other living beings instead. I should try to do that more.
Intrigued to hear a presentation by a daughter of Red Wing back in town for a visit from California, I went to a Wednesday evening church service. In addition to being baptized, confirmed, and married “across the street,” I’m thinking the public speaking skills of this English major turned Bible study podcaster indicate she may’ve been in declaim or drama.
Nice diction above discreetly held note cards. She talked about afflictions and affronts — in person, and online during the brief intro to her series. Loved the phrase about unpacking parts of the whole, and the realization of being seen and loved. Also the catchy music.
The curly-haired young man sitting behind me at church (a bit older than when Jesus was amazing teachers with his answers at the temple) was a good sport during the congregational interaction. Maybe he knew it was coming, but I did not — a touchy feely blessing at the end. “Jesus loves you and sees you.”
There’s seeing, and then there’s understanding. On the War Eagle’s last voyage, some leaking barrels were put aboard, labeled “non-explosive.” The man with the kerosene lantern quickly learned that did not, however, mean non-flammable. Big flames in La Crosse. Like the historian said, in those days people didn’t understand too much about fire risk.
(The Galena had burned a decade earlier docked in Red Wing; straw mattresses had been packed in a closet by a hot pipe.)
It will be interesting to understand things better in the future — as we learn to see differently and interpret more fully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.