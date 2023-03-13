It wasn’t the first time I wished I had a balloon to hold onto at a musical event. But it might be the first time I wanted my seat to be a swivel chair.
At an outdoor jazz concert long ago and far away, somebody handed me the string of a balloon. Holding it with both hands to keep it out of the way, I was impressed with all the vibrations emanating from the thin skinned orb.
A white or light blue balloon would’ve gone nicely with the seating at the art installation. The four blue square cushions on the floor reminded me of stepping stones.
I lounged on the white furry beanbag-like chair at eye level with projections of big drops of ice-melt beading up and bouncing on an expansive surface of water before creating concentric circles.
I felt like I was in the creation story — although it was sort of the opposite.
I stayed until I saw the full moon rise again, disappearing into the corner. I had the place all to myself for more than half an hour. So I wandered around the room as suggested on the door.
There were thin blue lines making tiny squares on the crumpled sheets of white paper on three of the walls. I liked the three lavender panels on the wall behind me.
Sometimes there was the image of mist wafting over them, also smaller versions of repeated images of clouds and water. I’m not sure the seagull shadows or shooting stars made it over there.
If only that tall molded white plastic chair could’ve smoothly spun around.
As it was, when I accidentally bumped into it in the dim light, the scratching sound of the metal legs on the floor played along well with the sometimes intense soundtrack. I also liked the percussive sound of my footsteps and even got my house keys out of my pocket to jingle along at one point.
Someone else did eventually come in and sit down. Maybe her vehicle was the one with the bumper sticker: “Metaphor be with you”.
I’m glad I’d read the poem upstairs first about stars in the sky being like peas in a colander — rinsed and spinning.
I used to enjoy going to an art gallery after church if I was playing tourist in the Twin Cities. One of my favorite tricks was to go to the nice cafeteria on the top floor of the Walker after getting a nifty little black and white pin showing my destination, before stepping onto the elevator; no admission fee. Then I’d walk slowly down the open stairwell later, getting glimpses of art on all the other floors on the way down.
Sometimes the price of admission may involve taking voluntary steps to descend on your own — before or after literally and/or metaphorically being elevated.
