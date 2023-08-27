After doing a quick about-face at the end of a department store aisle so as to avoid a near collision, I realized I recognized that person, from church. I could’ve turned right back around, even thanked her for the very nice card she’d sent me earlier in the summer (showing shopping, no less), which I’d adjusted just that morning for better viewing. But I didn’t. Maybe partly because I was in a little bit of a hurry. Perhaps, I also didn’t really want to divulge where I was going next (a movie). Plus, she seemed to be fairly intent on her mission at hand.
The children’s sermon on a local church’s livestream talked about how we recognize people, having to do with Jesus’ scary appearance afoot on stormy waters. The Old Testament reading before that gospel lesson talked about how God wasn’t in the wind or fire — divine presence was in the silence.
I got to the movie in plenty of time, all settled in before the ads even started. A non-local commercial talked about the existence tangible power in silence — how a race car driver (deaf from birth) didn’t need to be able to hear the engine roar to feel the speed.
Someone from the area synod office filled the pulpit at one of the rural churches. I’m glad that popped up on my social media scroll. Something seemed off though; I thought I recognized the back of a head of hair from a church on the other side of town. Yup. It was a joint effort.
The sermon included sign language — pumped fists of gratitude and crossed wrists of love. (And a “ha!” from one of the front pews when a prompt was missed, indicating a “shiny dime” was to be handed over later.)
The work of a deaf artist is on display at a local gallery. I’d gotten a postcard; I was concerned it was coming down soon (but no, it’s been extended, yay). According to a statement on the wall she is seeking to “amplify … Deaf culture.” There’s a variety of metal on display. A lot of it circular. Some shiny, mostly not. No dimes that I saw. More than one found turtle shell.
One of the sermons mentioned an understandable human instinct for self preservation. That can come in many forms. It can also evolve to be more altruistic.
Strong branding and a little flexibility can go far toward creating significant longevity and ensuring an enduring legacy.
