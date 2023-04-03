Stepping into the library in Ellsworth — which recently moved up the block to right next to the courthouse — is an uplifting experience in itself. There was plenty of sunlight and a whiff of new carpet.
There were comfortable chairs and soothing artwork setting up on long narrow shelves leaning against the pale colored walls.
And, of course, there are many shelves filled with hardcover books neatly covered with clear plastic. Fronts of books along the sides of the shelves showed faces of dogs, dresses of ancient royalty and a small book on astrophysics with a catchy title up in a colorful sky.
Pulling out a few books while standing in one spot, there were books on knitting, quilting, and crocheting located a few shelves above books on Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney, with a picture book of Monet’s gardens in between. (The bottom shelves are pitched back slightly, making it easier to see the titles.)
People were greeting each other by first name and saying, “Have a great day.” I overheard “user-friendly,” “bar code” and maybe something about a new teacher at school.
There were sections on parenting and leadership. On the inside cover of a book, next to a picture of President Lincoln with a couple other gentlemen, and a rainbow gleaming outside the window, it read, “‘The better angels of our nature’ have repeatedly won the day.”
Settling in across from the magazines up front, with a plant on the windowsill behind me, I read a chapter in a book about grace. The subject matter was mostly about physical movement like dance, but there was a section on the religious concept of mercy and kindness.
The author refers to her Jewish upbringing as “subtle,” and her experience of hearing “Amazing Grace” sung for the first time as powerful — “a luminous portal.”
She also quotes someone telling her, “‘Hail Mary full of Grace’ refers to something more than how the mother of Jesus walked around the town of Nazareth.”
The book refers to literally and figuratively reaching out, while cultivating a sense of ease. It also commends us to consider that someone who is gracious allows themself to be easily pleased. Say thanks for a door held open, smile back when you make eye contact, allow yourself a sigh of relief.
It was further explained that fully partaking of this blessing isn’t completely passive. The discussion maintains some receptive action is necessary so as to gather the grace that is freely given, foretelling … you have to turn your bucket right side up to receive the rain.
