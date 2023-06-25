When I got up in the middle of the night for a drink of water, I plunked down on the couch. There was something twinkling on the windowsill. I was convinced it was part of my metal and glass dream catcher, which I purchased years ago at a Minnesota town with a big statue and an old brewery, en route to visit my eldest niece at college in one of the Dakotas. But what part was oscillating just enough in the breeze from the ceiling fan to be catching a shine from the streetlight, I wondered. There are a couple crystals, a couple marbles, and a couple moon shaped earrings added as further embellishment, which later had me imagining big lazy fireflies. Of course, when I rousted myself to go over there and check It out, I couldn’t see it anymore.
I had seen all the wildfire smoke haze and the unusual color of the sun a day prior, and imagined fireflies might blink on earlier that evening.
I knew I’d be late for the brief outdoor church service, but I hadn’t intended to miss it entirely. I knew I’d parked quite far away, but I didn’t think it was that far. I mostly wanted to catch a few notes of music reverberating off of quarry limestone. I like to believe I heard a distant threefold amen as I was finally approaching the gathering.
The shiny silver communion ware was being carefully carried back to a car. It has me considering polishing up a smallish silver velvet-lined jewelry box with a fitted lid that’s setting in the middle of big wooden shelves in our storage room. I bet it’s tall enough to accommodate a couple pretty little thrift shop glasses and some bread in a vintage handkerchief. I could hang the dream catcher in a tree and invite my niece.
Londonderry Air was playing on church bells recently, I’d stopped in my car to listen. Trying to remember the name led me to a story that says the tune “came to a blind itinerant harpist in a dream.” Good catch.
It’s said “there are no unsacred places…” There are plenty of places to be consecrated with “appropriate reverence” and a hint of wonder.
The purple frisbee smoothly gliding towards me parallel to my path was uplifting. The timid woodland creature pausing briefly by an interpretive sign seemed commensurate with a peaceful convening. The chainlink heart locked to the fencing appeared promising and like a reward for climbing rough rock stairs.
A reawakening of reverence can be vastly rewarding.
