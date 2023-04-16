The door pulled open easily. I stopped just beyond the threshold to admire the little sunlit garden through the glass doors on the far side of the big room.
Then, taking a few more steps and turning to the right, I saw the St. Francis statue posed in the landscaping, which I’ve appreciated before — this time from the other side of the glass. From my vantage point it was almost like he was standing on the narrow wooden table by the cylindrical candle on a more than foot-high pedestal, amidst many potted plants on the floor catching some sun. I could imagine hearing the murmur of female voices from past book studies in that space.
The floor was gleaming. There was black cloth on indoor sculptures. I felt better about wearing my black turtleneck one more time before Easter.
Walking once again past the stations of the cross with the gold disc halos and Roman numerals on rugged crosses high above the frames, the only sound was the distant rumble of a trash barrel on wheels. The man pushing it acknowledged my low wave in return.
Back out in the sunlight, a couple blocks closer to the river a bright yellow dandelion caught my attention. A nearby robin made eye contact. Chatting briefly with a local clergy member I learned I’d missed an event at the Anderson Center; I’d mentioned seeing her at the library, that I had liked her barrette.
There had been talk of culture — individual and collective. Two flashlights had been held up in the darkness, points of light.
During the packed-room discussion I’d sort of cringed at a description of the organic material that had been used by the Dakota as baby powder. But a day or two later I learned that my favorite brand is now a known carcinogen; damage amounts are being paid out. Asbestos they said.
I did a temp job for a law firm in downtown L.A. one winter decades ago and typed the word “asbestosis” many times.
Another of the presenters had gestured gracefully to a framed picture of He Mni Can bluff rising sacredly behind homes of the Dakota Oyate. I liked her skirt. I’d said as much to a young woman wearing a similar bright colored one.
I can imagine my aunts admiring the stitching of the narrow, colorful horizontal strips banded together toward the hem.
I’ve since gathered up a pair of vintage white gloves, and an old white silk scarf with a pink, purple, green and yellow ribbon design to wear to an early service at my hometown church.
On the drive, I’ll imagine buffalo walking headfirst through a blizzard (as I’ve heard they do) to get back to their own prayerful people.
