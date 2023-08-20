I noticed the door was ajar before seeing the poster facing the sidewalk. At about the same time, I spied a couple of silhouettes in the back of the church and heard a few low notes of harmony. Helping myself to a perch on the wide windowsill near the newer entryway door, I enjoyed a few minutes of the men’s chorus concert. (That last song was a rousing one, drum and all.) Several pleasant women milled about — if they looked askance at me in my tattered walking attire they did so discreetly.
A few days earlier, people were streaming down to the river for entertainment of a different sort. Reading an article about them later, a leader of the troupe said the message is, “… you can do really different things in this life.” That comment was made farther up the river at Bohemian Flats. There were no little kids wading in the waters of the mighty Mississippi just downstream of the Big Turn, as there had been there.
A spunky gaggle of little kids did come whipping around the corner on a downtown sidewalk, bikes and roller skates. Startled me into temporary statue.
There was a steadier couple slowly going by on a motorcycle, the passenger’s hands flat on the driver’s back — kind of like an embrace or a brace.
Out on the bridge, I can only presume the pickup driver was able to see a spacious gap in oncoming traffic as he capably performed a three-point turn near the crest of the rise. I gave him a thumbs up heading back my direction.
Meandering downtown, a new assortment of brightly colored Adirondack chairs caught my attention, casually clustered in front of the bakery. I imagine all sorts of people will be seated there — perhaps a sturdier construction than the raft that floated into town. Hopefully, as a spectator at the low spot in the river had commented, partakers will find hope, joy and kindness inside themselves — and go forth into the world harmoniously.
A roundabout connection of words and ideas, including a big poster in an airport about a famous pond being surprisingly nearby; reference elsewhere to the naturalist author who’d spent time on that pond being a conscientious objector and other of his beliefs; back to an admirer of his concerned about theocracy before her book got made into a television series … led to someone having once asked what it takes to make bread “from scratch.” The eye-opening answer was, “Well, first you have to invent the universe.”
