Come to find out, some mathematicians are particularly interested in stones — more specifically the “one stone.”
Not the one that was rolled away that first Easter from in front of the cave entombing Jesus. Rather a multi-faceted puzzle piece type tile. (More like the stones paving the Palm Sunday procession.)
A single shape that can create an endless non-repeating pattern. It’s been dubbed “the hat.”
I can see how it looks somewhat like a brimmed hat similar to what Dad used to set on the top shelf of the coat rack as he stepped into church.
I can also see how it looks kind of like a short-sleeved shirt buttoned crooked, as someone else suggested. Then there’s now also “the turtle,” which looks like the slow moving creature for which it’s named, barely sticking its neck out with its squared-off jawline angled down.
I can imagine a turtle wearing a hat — not so much a shirt.
“Fittedness” was recently discussed on On Being (formerly a radio show called Speaking of Faith). Purportedly, “fit” in terms of survival originally meant making adaptations in order to fit in — learned cooperation instead of cold-hearted domination.
The biologist used the expression “co-create.” I’ve heard that language used to describe God and faith, too. I’m still trying to adapt to that idea.
But here’s another development in the biomimicry discussion: landing strips made from smokestack emissions and desalination brine grown with the recipe for coral in a reef. There’s one in San Francisco. That seems pretty miraculous.
Mom once made an Easter outfit for me, a vivid pink dress and cape of a color brighter than coral. She was good at getting shapes to fit together. She’d lay the thin tan tissue paper pattern out on the fabric spread smooth on the kitchen table, held in place with soup cans from under the sink and wield her special shiny silver sewing scissors. I occasionally got to thread the machine.
Standing by the coat rack at the entrance to a local restaurant last week (no top shelf so I smashed my hat into my coat sleeve), my older brother from Wisconsin and I briefly commented on seeing headlines about this 13-sided figure that is the object of some fascination.
Other things held our interest at the moment, including an evenly repeated pattern at a juncture in the wooden flooring, and the hangers that were inconveniently firmly affixed to the coat rod.
I’m not sure how that all fits together. But there’s more than one side to anything. As Easter people, it’s decidedly better to have Christ on this side of the cross — uniquely risen in spirit and deed.
