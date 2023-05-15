Flowing white feathery garb billowing off the shoulders of the pleasantly smiling woman seemed somewhat angelic. Most of the other high fashion designs had me looking away. Going straight from that glossy lineup to a photograph of a modest gauzy dress fanned out on a table, which appeared on my social media stream, was a welcome reprieve.
So pretty — simple elegance in panels of peach and light blue. Then I noticed the names: my (middle namesake) aunt and my mom. What, wow.
It started to make sense. I checked some notes from over 10 years ago; I did take that prom dress and a yearbook to the museum. I think it was packaged up enough that I didn’t get the full effect of the design until I saw it online.
It’s a radically different dress from the one I wore to prom when I was a junior — the year I was in a bad car accident. My dress was black. I liked the way the front sashes crossed over to tie in back below a swath of flowery lace.
It was stretchy enough fabric not to rip when I broke my leg — it was raining, there was a bridge.
It probably would’ve looked good with the red cowboy hat somebody gave me in the hospital; I hung the straw hat upside down from my traction apparatus and kept crayons in it.
After the car accident, people in church said it wasn’t my time … whew.
It finally became Prince Charles’s time.
It was fun to see fashionable attire from the coronation and the Kentucky Derby. One article asked readers to guess which hat was worn where.
I read a piece about King Charles wanting to be a “defender of faith,” for religion in general, not just specifically the Anglican Church of England. (I had to read that comment several times before I noticed “the” was gone from in front of “faith.”)
I woke up in time to watch most of the coronation live. In addition to all the hats, a variety of people carefully carried heavy objects.
I particularly liked the stately lady carrying the sword.
Gospel singers all in white (no hats) leaned in and raised spirits. There were familiar liturgical references to wisdom, grace and mercy. After the bulk of the pageantry, the newly ordained king literally gave a nod to other religions.
Going to church locally on Sunday morning I saw no hats. I was rather hoping the guest musician (understandably popular at the summer concert series) would have worn one of his cowboy hats.
The sermon verbally gave a nod to the rightness of other religious practices as faithful paths to ages, ways, realms and spaces of spiritual enlightenment.
