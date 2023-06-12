We may have sat too close to the front at the funeral. Maybe that somehow balances out sitting too far back at a wedding last year — but I doubt that’s how it works.
Last year I was able to lean forward and snap a fun picture of the young ring bearer doing his signature Spiderman pose coming up the aisle. This year we could clearly see young men deftly carrying an extra pew down the hallway and setting it alongside the viewing area for their dear brother’s visitation, thereby providing a place for their wives and young children to be seated.
Later, when we were tugging on the wrong door into the new event center building where the luncheon was being held, one of the young mothers in her neat black dress pushed it open from the inside. I had an opportunity to apologize for not handing over one of the little tissue packets provided by the funeral home scattered throughout the pews; but they’d come well prepared.
Partly due to getting tied up in some road construction, we spent a night in Duluth on the way back home. Congested one-way streets downtown had us slowly circling past some unfamiliar sights. There was scaffolding on the Masonic Temple, with glimpses of iconic symbols in stained glass visible through the exterior structure. There was a street corner with quotes, with a main one visible in sections along top of the structure. I tried to find out more about: “An event has happened, upon which it is difficult to speak, and impossible to be silent.” It would seem it was originally said by an Irish orator about an English businessman with dealings in India … whose complacency may’ve contributed to a death. How worldly. The memorial in Duluth is in honor of young men who died wrongfully in the community in 1920. I should spend more time there one day.
We’d seen a huge cruise ship go under the lift bridge. A short time later, there was a very faint, but discernible rainbow. The ship was no longer in view.
A favorite Bible verse on a banner at church was also printed in the obituary: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11
Such encouraging words. Hopefully, they reach far — to all beyond the son-shine radiating from the cross — to be reflected back with a consoling arc toward all eternity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.