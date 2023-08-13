The taxi driver offered to take me all the way home for less than the price of a motel room. It was too late to cancel, plus I was looking forward to it. I could’ve still canceled the Amtrak ticket to Red Wing for not too early the next morning, but it was going to cost me less than the taxi fare from the airport to the downtown St. Paul hotel.
I asked him where was the farthest he’d ever driven somebody. He said, “Grand Rapids.” That cost well over a thousand dollars, but it was split by three people who’d missed their flight.
He asked me to tell him a few things about the town where I live. I mentioned a company or two by name, the river, the bluffs, and said there are “a lot of churches.” He particularly liked that last part — an enthusiastic believer himself. He didn’t ask for details.
He thanked me for wearing a mask, with well wishes for the gentleman who tested positive. He said the last time he had it was very bad. I didn’t ask for details.
The infected person tested negative before getting on the plane, but then came down with “a bad cold,” requesting soup and extra Kleenex. I was in close proximity to some potentially infectious (not in a good way) laughter. I tested negative, but it was still early — still clear days later.
Coffee in the backyard at the rental was plenty amusing versus seeking entertainment at crowded venues. I got to watch a woodpecker successfully enlarge the opening in a pretty blue birdhouse. And to think I suggested out loud he give it up. Showed me.
Back in Minnesota, the mini-bar fancy sodas and souvenir chocolate tasted great. A good sign.
Some other signs around town weren’t so good. One short set of steps between lanes of a busy highway had been a little iffy decades ago, but now it’s way worse, trash and graffiti. Although the fellow who greeted me in passing (without asking for anything) said “mam” in a more pleasant tone of voice than some salesclerks. I wished him a good day as well.
An older couple in the park by the river as I was rolling my suitcase down to Union Depot were nimbly picking up trash with the use of long tongs and a paper bag. He had a newspaper in his back pocket; maybe they were going to sit on a bench later.
I shared a bench in the shiny train station hallway with a young woman going to Milwaukee, her first time on the train. We set our purses on the seat between us. Across the aisle, on the Hastings side of the train, I was pleased to notice she’d gotten out a fuzzy eye mask — feeling comfortable enough with her surroundings to rest.
