The Red Wing Archer-Daniels-Midland plant ships everything from 8-ounce cans on Amazon to 3 million pound barges internationally.
ADM is situated right on the Mississippi River and along a railway that allows them to ship and receive seamlessly. By using the local resources the company is able to ship their products regionally, nationally and even internationally.
“Primarily we are processing flaxseed, canola, soybeans and a variety of other smaller things. On the raw materials side we get those products locally in Minnesota as well as regionally in North Dakota then up into Canada,” said ADM plant manager Bill Simmons.
“Sometimes we even receive seed from across the world, this year we bought seed from Kazakhstan and shipped it all the way to Red Wing,” he continued.
With their international shipping process they can reach consumers almost anywhere. They have a skilled shipping and receiving team that allows them to do this.
Products come to the plant on trucks, rail cars and occasionally on barges up the river. When product comes internationally, that comes to Red Wing on large container ships and comes up on barges where it is then unloaded and brought to the plant.
Typically about 90% of the product comes in on rail cars and then the occasional barge and truck shipments for the rest.
Aside from using the local shipping resources, the Red Wing plant also buys from local farmers.
“We buy from local farmers to large co-ops all the way up to large companies like ADM and that is what is fun about the soybean program, it is a lot more local within Minnesota,” said Alex Ashmore, a merchandiser at ADM.
The company is also focusing on some farm to table products. “With our products on Amazon we are working with farmers and growers in North Dakota and South Dakota for this,” said Ashmore.
“We work with a tribe in South Dakota where we have provided the seed and equipment and they grow the flax for us and it will come and get processed in Red Wing so we will have a real farm to fork product,” he continued.
For in-bound and out-bound shipments and receiving, the location of ADM is very convenient for the way their business flows. With road access and rail access it is safe and easy for them to efficiently receive their products and ship their products.
“It is very convenient, we have good access to roads and interstate systems. The rail literally comes right through our plant and we are right on the river so we have access to that market as well,” Simmons said.
The shipping process also relies on their customer’s capabilities of receiving products, whether it is rail, road or barge.
“It depends on the customer's capability to receive product, not all of them have rail or river access so that is generally by truck. A lot of it comes down to freight cost as well and we ship accordingly,” Simmons said.
Cost is a large contributor to how a product is shipped and received. Some markets are cheaper than others to use for shipping and that is utilized by customers and by ADM.
“ADM could be a world player on the linseed oil side, it really just depends on what is going on in Europe and what is going on in the Black Sea because that will be the other main growing area of flax and linseed,” Ashmore said.
“So this year in particular there may be potential for Red Wing to be one of the big linseed oil providers for the world going internationally, but it is hard to know,” he continued.
ADM ships a variety of products in different sizes, from the small bottles all the way up to the large barges.
While ADM is traditionally a bulk supplier, the Red Wing team has recently launched a direct to consumer business utilizing online sales.
“Our venture into the retail market is about three years old and we are selling two labels online on Amazon and Walmart. One is Linsheen and that is an industrial product and we sell as small as four ounce bottles up to quarts,” Simmons said.
Another line that ADM is selling online is Knwble Grwn and that launched earlier this year. It is a human food label and includes
“We don’t do a lot of direct to consumer products so this is pretty unique in our business. Currently that is a smaller volume but it is growing,” Simmons said.
ADM offers employment positions in shipping and receiving and can provide an experience for international shipping. The company offers cross training to be able to learn each of these processes on a day-to-day basis.
ADM is a large company with hundreds of facilities all over the world which makes them a leader in the global agricultural processing business. For more information on being part of the ADM Red Wing team, please visit www.adm.com/careers.
