ZUMBROTA -- When Sadie Voth, a senior at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, isn’t busy participating in one of her six regular activities, she works at a local nursing home as a certified nursing assistant. Voth plans on continuing her nursing education at Winona State University after graduation.
“She is someone who is friendly, kind, helpful and highly involved in her school,” Chelsie Lockner, school counselor, said.
Voth has been involved in volleyball, band, the National Honor Society, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Students Against Destructive Decisions and the senior class committee.
“In volleyball I enjoyed being part of a team and making lots of friends,” Voth said. “In band I liked playing pep band at sporting events.”
For the rest of the activities, Voth said she liked being able to expand and strengthen her leadership abilities.
“I am proud of becoming a CNA when I first turned 16 … which has made me a better person in so many ways,” Voth said.
The time Voth spent working with older adults helped solidify her decision on a future career choice.
“Since I was 5 years old I have always wanted to pursue a career in the medical field,” Voth said. “My mom is a nurse and she has always inspired me tremendously how she helps people when they can’t for themselves. I have always wanted a job that helps people. Once I became a CNA I knew that nursing was the career for me.”
With high school commencement behind her, Voth is looking forward to making new friends at college and becoming more independent. She said she is ready for her next step in becoming a nurse.
“I am glad I tried many new things and always worked hard and gave everything my best,” Voth said.
