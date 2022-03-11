Zoning will likely determine whether or not Creekstone Montessori School will open for the 2022-2023 school year.
Creekstone’s Board of Directors has looked for a building to house the new school, a process that proved to be difficult in Red Wing.
“If we were in the cities, we'd have a selection of 50 different sites. And if there was an issue, we could consider another. We've looked at everything in Red Wing, and there's just, there isn't much,” board member Perry Sekus said.
After considering a few locations, the board decided to use the property that currently houses Red Cottage Montessori.
Board Chair Elissa Behnke told the Republican Eagle that charter schools are not allowed to own their buildings. So, for the past six years, Red Cottage Montessori has rented from Lutheran Social Services. While the property and landowner will remain the same, zoning is required to change.
In order for a school to open, the property at 5225 Highway 61 West must be zoned as civic. Currently, the property is zoned as agricultural residential, which allowed for a daycare but not a school.
City Council members raised concerns with the proposed zoning changes during the Monday, Feb. 28 council meeting.
Council member Dean Hove stated that he is not in favor of “spot zoning.”
Council Vice President Evan Brown agreed stating, “We're gonna have these little weird slivers… around this property.”
The property is currently across the street from a light industrial zone.
Sekus argues that Creekstone would fit well in the area. “If you have Burnside on one side of that building, and you have Tower View on the other side of that building, and you want to put a Montessori charter school right there in the mix, it would seem like that's the logical place to put a school.”
Another concern raised by Hove is the impact that farming on adjacent properties could have on the school.
“They're surrounded by farmland,” Hove said. “Farmland gets sprayed with chemicals and stuff like that.”
If the zoning is changed to civic, the property can continue to be farmed. Community Development Director Kyle Klatt told the City Council, “if it's been used continuously for farming activities, it's considered a legal non-conforming use under the zoning regulations.”
The City Council took no action on the rezoning request on Feb. 28 and plans to discuss the request during the Monday, March 14, meeting.
The Creekstone Board of Directors doesn’t know what its next steps would be if the property is not rezoned. But, Sekus emphasized, “if we don’t get this, we’re not opening this fall.”
