A new opera film is debuting in the Twin Cities this weekend called “My Heart Sings” about a Dakota woman named Zitkála-Šá.
The opera features Prairie Island resident Jaysalynn Western Boy and the opera tells a story of Zitkála-Šá. She was a Dakota artist and activist and was influential in the music industry.
“The opera is telling the story of Zitkála-Šá, she was a Dakota woman who was basically the first native woman to write opera, but not a lot of people know about her. She was a big part of the music community and the native community,” Western Boy said. “We wanted to tell her story and introduce more people to her and her story and open mindsets to learn more about her and Dakota history as well.”
Zitkála-Šá was born on the Yankton Reservation in South Dakota in 1876 and when she was only 8 was moved to a boarding school in Indiana.
She found music to be her calling and studied music at the New England Conservatory of Music. Later in her life, she became secretary of the Society of American Indians in 1916, the first civil rights organization created by and for Native Americans.
The story, while beautiful, is heavy as it tells the full story of Zitkála-Šá and her time in boarding school.
“The story doesn’t start when she started writing music, it starts when she was younger. There are pieces in the music where it is heavy and sad to listen to, there are pieces about her experience in boarding school and when she became a teacher it reflected how she taught her students, but it is really told in a beautiful way,” Western Boy said.
“Some pieces are very beautiful, and others are beautiful but very dark because it tells the story about that history that isn’t talked about as much,” she continued.
Western Boy has been singing all her life, and this was an opportunity for her to showcase her talents as well as tell a meaningful story.
“Two years ago in the midst of the pandemic I was asked by one of my former relatives to check this out because I’ve been into singing my entire life. I can’t even remember when I started singing. So I texted the producer, Sequoia and then had an interview and audition,” Western Boy said.
The filming of the opera was a quick process over the summer and was produced by an all indigenous cast and crew. The opera and the film were directed by Sequoia Hauck.
“We didn’t start recording anything until this summer, so anything you see in the film was all recorded this summer,” she said.
After two years of production the opera will premier over the weekend during a celebration in the Twin Cities.
“The show is debuting this weekend with a celebration. There will be art vendors and food vendors and then the show will premier. There will be a couple of live performances from the cast members and then an artist roundtable,” she said.
For more information about the opera and more about Zitkála-Šá’s story visit anoperatheatre.org/zitkla-biography.
After the premier Western Boy is hoping the opera film will have a showing in the Prairie Island area in the near future.
