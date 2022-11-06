For 30 years Red Wing Youth Outreach has served the local community.
The organization is now transitioning to a new brand. The organization has a new name, logo, mission and vision as they continue in the community.
Youth Outreach joined forces with Every Hand Joined in 2021, and they are now collectively RiseUp Red Wing.
Over the past two years the organization has experienced significant growth, their team has tripled in size, and they have found more ways to engage parents and families.
“This is the culmination of the incredible work of so many people in our community,” Executive Director Mandy Arden said.
With the change to RiseUp, the organization will continue to support the youth in the community with programming and training. Now they will expand with Every Hand Joined’s collaborative work by engaging more partners in the community.
"After three decades in Red Wing, we are excited to rise together to help support all of our youth in new ways," Arden said.
The new brand for the organization represents partners coming together to uplift youth and prioritize the role each individual, agency and business can play in creating opportunities for youth in the community.
“With the two organizations coming together, Youth Outreach and Every Hand Joined, it was really important that our brand moving forward incorporated all three of the major pillars of work that each agency was working on separately,” Arden said.
Youth Outreach has provided resources like mentoring, life skills training and youth leadership to young people in the community and they want to continue with those programs and expand their outreach.
RiseUp works collectively and collaboratively with many organizations in the community including: city of Red Wing, Goodhue County Health and Human Services, Red Wing Public Schools, Goodhue County Education District, HOPE Coalition, Three Rivers Community Action, Care Clinic and more.
The new mission statement states “We are on a mission to ensure Red Wing offers abundant opportunities for all young people to unleash their potential. We serve youth and families through caring, responsive programming, and we foster shared action among partners committed to supporting youth.”
To celebrate the three decades of work that RiseUp has provided to the community and to acknowledge the brand of the organization a community gala will be held on Nov. 19.
The gala is a fundraiser and is open to anyone 21 and older. The gala will feature Entertainment from Duelly Noted dueling pianos and provides a dinner. Tickets are available at riseupredwing.org/event
For more information about the RiseUp, their services and their community partnership visit riseupredwing.org.
