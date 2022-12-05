Many of the youth coding league teams throughout Goodhue County have made it to their competitions' semi-finals and finals.
This year youth coding leagues were implemented into schools across the county. Goodhue County schools have proven successful in the programs.
“Out of 44 leagues nationwide, Goodhue County school's current standings put them in the upper 25%,” Workforce Lead at Red Wing Ignite Burke Murphy said in October.
Since then the schools have continued improving and excelling in the competitions. Many of the teams participating from Goodhue County made it to the semi final rounds.
The program started through Red Wing Ignite after they were awarded a Congressional district spending grant to pilot the program for fifth- through eighth-grade students in the county.
“Youth Coding Leagues came to Goodhue County School Districts through a Congressional district spending grant awarded to Red Wing Ignite,” Murphy said.
At the beginning of the regular season in August, many schools across the country were competing.
“Five school districts are participating. The regular season began in late August, with eight states, 61 schools and over 1,000 students participating,” Murphy said.
“As the Youth Coding League fifth and sixth grade teams moved into the Prelim Competition, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa team ranked No. 1 standing nationally,” she continued.
In the final rounds, the teams are presented with a challenge that includes pieces of lessons that they have learned throughout the regular season.
For the semi final rounds, the theme for the the fifth and sixth grade teams was music and the challenge was using music to help someone or some place in need.
For the seventh and eighth grade teams, they tackled the theme of friends and their challenge was how friendship could help someone or someplace in need.
These programs help younger students branch out into STEM and computer programming topics. By teaching computer science skills early with the leagues there is a chance students will continue with the skills into careers.
The community can vote for these teams in the final round. Teams that are in the top 12 will win prizes for their work throughout the season.
Schools that are competing in the final round for fifth and sixth grade are Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s “Postseason Team 1” team in the Technical Merit and Community Favorite categories.
Bluff View Elementary’s “The Three Mitochondria” team in the Technical Merit category.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School's “Cool Coders (KW)” team in the Community Favorite category and Bluff View Elementary’s “Chaos Coordinators” in Community Favorite.
Seventh and eighth grade teams in the finals are Goodhue Elementary’s “Team EJ” in Community Favorite and Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School’s “Daltyn & Logan” team in Community Favorite.
Voting for the final rounds is currently open through Dec. 5. To vote for the teams, visit youthcodingleague.com/playoffs .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.