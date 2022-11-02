A program through Red Wing Ignite has brought Youth Coding Leagues to schools across Goodhue County.
Red Wing Ignite was awarded a Congressional district spending grant that allowed the organization to pilot the program for fifth through eighth grade students in the county.
Workforce Lead at Red Wing Ignite Burke Murphy is part of the Perkins Leadership Committee and through her work with that she found that the county has a low enrollment rate in computer science.
“What really motivated me as a member of the Perkins IV Consortium, which is five counties in southeast Minnesota, I saw that we had an incredibly low enrollment in any kind of computer science or IT career pathway,” she said.
The goal of Youth Coding Leagues is to bring more students into this pathway. By teaching computer science skills early and focusing on the fifth through eighth grade students with the leagues there is a chance students will continue with the skills into careers.
Five schools in Goodhue County have formed teams this fall and 103 students are participating on these teams.
Schools who have joined the effort and implemented the program include Bluff View Elementary, Goodhue Elementary, Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School, Twin Bluff Middle School and Zumbrota-Mazeppa School.
This program can change the perspective surrounding what careers in computer science and information technology look like.
“There is a very dated and skewed understanding of what is computer science and there are multiple pathways that are all in demand, but they are also very critical to the competitiveness of all of our industries,” Murphy said.
To fill these positions and continue urging students to follow a path into computer science, schools are starting to implement programs like the youth coding leagues to introduce and educate students on what computer science can look like for them.
“Data and research indicates that we really must engage students between fifth and eighth grade and introduce them to STEM subjects,” Murphy said. “And that applies more so for girls and BIPOC youth, so if we are not engaging them between fifth and eighth grade in computer science and STEM then by the time they hit the big decisions they may not have the preparedness to qualify or understand what it is about.”
Since implementing the programs Red Wing Ignite has seen each of the schools excel in the league. They have received favorable comments from the students.
“Out of 44 leagues nationwide, Goodhue County school's current standings put them in the upper 25%,” Murphy said.
The youth coding leagues provide an alternative team environment for students who aren’t interested in sports or other activities.
The league program that Goodhue County currently has is a sports model, they compete against other schools each week and will eventually enter into a playoff with other schools.
“It’s fun for the students, and they really enjoy it,” Murphy said.
Red Wing Ignite hopes to continue to help schools bring the youth coding leagues to their students in the future and they are encouraging more schools in the county to implement the programs.
