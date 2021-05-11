Theft
A Welch resident reported on May 7 that someone had entered his garage and his two vehicles had been gone through and various items were stolen (value: $200).
A Red Wing resident reported on May 8 that her vehicle was stolen while parked on Sala Way. The vehicle was later recovered but the catalytic converter had been stolen off it (value: $200).
A resident of Waterville reported on May 8 that his vehicle was stolen while parked in the Colvill Park parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered but the CD player had been stolen out of it (value: $150).
A Mazeppa resident reported on May 9 that two catalytic converters were stolen off trucks parked on Bench Street. The amount of damage to the vehicles is currently unknown (value: $300).
A Red Wing resident reported on May 10 that a window on his vehicle was broken and the catalytic converter was stolen while the vehicle was parked in downtown parking (value: $868).
Property damage
A Red Wing resident who lived on Ridgeview Drive, reported on May 9 that a window was broken out of her vehicle while parked at her residence (value: $200).
A Red Wing Athletic Field groundskeeper reported on May 8 that a metal stadium bench had been damaged and some of the graphics had been torn off a sign (value: $400).
