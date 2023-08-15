Concert in the Park
Date: Wednesday, August 16
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Weekly concerts in the park are hosted by Red Wing Arts and sponsored by local businesses and organizations. This week Driving the View will be performing.
Wine Down Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, August 16
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Willow Brooke Farm
Cost: Free
“Join us every Wednesday in the vineyard for delicious food, drinks, music, and lawn games at our expansive vineyard and pavilion. This is the perfect excuse to skip making dinner, socialize with family or friends, and enjoy these cherished Minnesota summer nights.”
Red Wing Barrel House live music
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover fee
Nationwide Boogie playing live at the Red Wing Barrel House.
Fair Trade Books meet the author
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Fair Trade Books
Cost: Free
Meet the Author Lisa M Benson at Fair Trade Books. “Growing up in Minnesota, I’ve spent a great deal of time on the highways and byways winding around lakes, rivers, towns, and cities throughout the state. And, I must say, ‘Red Wing is among some of the most nostalgic places along the Mississippi River’, which makes it exciting for me to be a guest at Fair Trade Books. I look forward to meeting you and signing your Unbelievable Topsy Turvy Day! Book.”
Hike with a naturalist- Frontenac State Park
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frontenac State Park
“Take a short, guided hike with volunteer naturalist, Bruce Ause. Ause will lead visitors along trails through the upland area of the park pointing out a variety of natural features as they are encountered. Dress for the weather and bring sun and tick protection. Binoculars and cameras are nice accessories, but not necessary. The hike will last about an hour.”
Red Wing Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: Levee Street near the Depot
Cost: Free attendance
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market hosts their weekly market near the Depot every Saturday. Dozens of vendors set up booths and feature their unique products and fresh produce.
