Artist Meet and Greet- Red Wing Shoe alleyway project
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Location: Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe
Cost: Free
Meet Artist Maggie Panetta, the selected artist for the mural being placed in the Red Wing Shoe alleyway downtown Red Wing. This is an opportunity for the community to meet with the artist and talk with her about her work amd the mural design she has proposed.
Concert in the Park- Salsa Del Sol
Date: Wednesday, July 12
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Red Wing Arts and several sponsors are hosting Concerts in the Park each Wednesday this summer. Salsa Del Sol is performing this week. “Salsa del Soul is a Twin Cities-based, nine-piece orchestra formed with the purpose to provide great dance music for Twin Cities Salsa fans.”
AM Expresso
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
Location: Boxrud’s Resale and Gifts
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce partners with businesses to host consistent AM Expresso events. “Plan on joining us for our next AM Expresso hosted by our friends at Amazon Hub & Boxrud's Resale And Gifts. AM Expresso events are an excellent way to connect with others, learn more about fellow businesses and hear about what's new with our host businesses too.”
Lemonade Stand at Potter Ridge
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Potter Ridge Senior Living- 1971 Neal Street
Cost: Free
Stop by Potter Ridge to support this fundraiser for Faith in Action.
The Swamp Kings-Live Music
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
The Swamp Kings will be performing during live music at the Red Wing Barrel House in downtown Red Wing.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Levee Street by the Depot
Cost: Free
Each Saturday dozens of vendors and local farmers set up market near the Depot and Levee Park. Children's activities, live music, new vendors and more each week. Live music at the Farmers Market this weekend is from 10 a.m. until noon by Peter Ruddy.
Thomas and James- Live Music
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Thomas and James will be performing during live music at the Red Wing Barrel House in downtown Red Wing.
River Town Throw Down
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: Begins at 3 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Red Wing Arts and the Big Turn Music Festival are bringing a summer music festival to Red Wing next weekend. Local favorites like Them Pesky Kids and Tony Cuchetti and others will be performing at the Central Park Bandshell. Other art activities, food trucks and an interactive art battle will take place throughout the day. For more information visit redwingarts.org.
Peacestock
Date: Sunday, July 16
Time: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
The 21st annual Peacestock event will be held in Central Park and sponsored by Veterans for Peace. This year’s theme is “Is militarism providing the security we seek?” Several speakers and live music will be taking place throughout the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.