Nestle Purina PetCare ribbon cutting
Date: Tuesday, June 27
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Nestle Purina PetCare- N1725 - 805th Street Hager City, WI.
Cost: Free
“Nestle Purina Hager City has evolved significantly over the years and have continued to be an integral part in the community. Over the past few years, their team has gone from 50 employees, to 75, and now over 100. They have seen continued growth over the years and this is a special place to be. They are honored to present you with their new Factory logo at the Red Wing Area Chamber Ribbon Cutting.”
Red Wing Cafe ribbon cutting
Date: Wednesday, June 28
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Red Wing Cafe- 212 Bush Street
Cost: Free
“Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Red Wing Cafe with Miti and his crew.”
Concerts in the Park- Sheldon Theatre Brass Band
Date: Wednesday, June 28
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Band Shell
Cost: Free
A community favorite, The Sheldon Theatre Brass Band, will be performing during the summer Concerts in the Park series. “Traditional British-style brass band instrumentation playing a broad variety of musical styles, including original pieces for brass and percussion, marches, orchestral transcriptions, and unique arrangements for brass.”
Coffee and Conversation- legislation update
Date: Thursday, June 29
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Location: Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop
Cost: Free
A legislative session debrief with Representative Pam Altendorf and Senator Steve Drazkowski will be held at Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop. “This event offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the recently concluded legislative session with our elected officials. You will have the privilege to hear directly from Rep. Altendorf and Sen. Drazkowski on the decisions, policies and initiatives that shaped this year’s session. This is your opportunity to ask questions, discuss the outcomes, and better understand the most recent legislative decisions. We look forward to your presence where we can collectively work towards a more informed and engaged community.”
Ross William Perry Band- live music
Date: Friday, June 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: Free
Live music at the Red wing Barrel House every week.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Levee Street, by the depot
Cost: Free to attend
Red Wing area Farmers Market features dozens of local farmers and vendors every week. Saturday’s down by the depot there is live music, kids activities and more for the whole family to enjoy. The farmers market is a rain or shine event.
