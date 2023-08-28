Concert in the Park
Date: Wednesday, August 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Weekly concerts in the park are held at the Red Wing Central Park Bandshell each week. The concerts in the park are hosted by Red Wing Arts and sponsored by local organizations and businesses. This week Smalltown Strings will be performing at the bandshell.
Acoustic Shenanigans at Falconer Vineyards
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Falconer Vineyards- 3572 Old Tyler Road
Acoustic Shenanigans hosted by Falconer Vineyards in Red wing.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: Levee Road near the Red Wing Depot
Cost: Free to attend
Dozens of local farmers set up booths along Levee Road near the Depot. Each vendor features unique products and fresh produce.
