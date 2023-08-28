Small Town Strings

Photo from Red Wing Arts. 

Concert in the Park

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Central Park Bandshell

Cost: Free

Weekly concerts in the park are held at the Red Wing Central Park Bandshell each week. The concerts in the park are hosted by Red Wing Arts and sponsored by local organizations and businesses. This week Smalltown Strings will be performing at the bandshell. 

Acoustic Shenanigans at Falconer Vineyards

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 5 p.m. 

Location: Falconer Vineyards- 3572 Old Tyler Road

Acoustic Shenanigans hosted by Falconer Vineyards in Red wing. 

Red Wing Area Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Location: Levee Road near the Red Wing Depot

Cost: Free to attend

Dozens of local farmers set up booths along Levee Road near the Depot. Each vendor features unique products and fresh produce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you