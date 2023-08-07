Flotsam River Circus
Date: Tuesday, August 8
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Levee Park
Cost: Free
“FLOTSAM is a troupe of musicians, circus artists, and puppeteers traveling on a handmade raft, giving free performances in riverfront towns along the way. Our show is kid-friendly but meant for all ages. Performance starts at 6 pm and should be done by 7:30. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on and come early for a good spot.”
Concert in the Park
Date: Wednesday, August 9
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Weekly concerts in the park are hosted by Red Wing Arts and sponsored by local businesses and organizations. This week Root River Jam will be performing in Central Park.
Goodhue County Fair
Dates: August 8-12
Location: Goodhue County Fairgrounds
Cost: Daily admission- $7, season gate pass- $20, kids under 12 years old- free.
The Goodhue County Fair has various entertainment, food vendors, 4-H activities and more all week long next week.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: Levee Street near the Depot
Cost: Free to attend
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market is held each Saturday by the Depot. Dozens of local farmers and vendors set up booths along Levee Street to showcase unique products and fresh produce.
‘The Show Must Go On’- backstage escape game
Dates: August 10- September 2
Location: The Sheldon Theatre
Cost: Ticket prices vary- $60 to $120
“Broadway legend Bethel Berman has swooped in for a dazzling one-night-only concert on the Sheldon stage. But Ms. Berman’s signature diamonds are nowhere to be found. Curtain is in one hour, and Bethel refuses to go on without them. Are they merely misplaced, or is there something more sinister afoot? You and your intrepid team of backstage crew members must crack the case and save the show.”
Voices of the Valley
Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: Cannon Valley Trail-Welch Station
Cost: Free
“Voices of the Valley provides educational and entertainment programs on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. June through September at the Cannon Valley Trail Welch Station Access, which can be accessed by driving if you’d like to enjoy the events but can’t bike there. All events are subject to change depending on weather conditions.” InTandem Duo will be performing, they are folk, Americana stings and vocals.
