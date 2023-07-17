Allegra Ribbon Cutting
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Allegra’s new location 104 Red Wing Ave South
Cost: Free
Join the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and Allegra in celebrating Allegra’s new location with a ribbon cutting.
Business after hours
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: First Farmers & Merchants Bank
Cost: Free
Chamber of Commerce and First Farmers & Merchants Bank host business after hours as a way to meet with businesses in Red Wing and network with the business community.
United Way’s Stuff the Bus
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Athletic Field
Cost: Free
United Way sponsors Stuff the Bus during the Red Wing Aces game. The Stuff the Bus school supply drive is currently underway and they are holding a special event during the Aces game. People can donate school supplies or monetary donations. Buying concessions during the game also supports the event.
Thomas X- Concert in the Park
Date: Wednesday, July 19
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Red Wing Arts hosts weekly free concerts in the park during the summer. This week indigenous artist Thomas X is performing live at Cental Park.
Boutique Crawl
Date: July 21 & 22
Time: All day
Location: Red Wing businesses
“Join us in Red Wing for a fun two-day shopping & dining event. Enjoy live music, VIP specials, discounts & so much more. Retail and dining events are organized by the Red Wing Brick & Mortar Group in collaboration with Red Wing Area Chamber, Red Wing Downtown Mainstreet, and Visit Red Wing.”
My Cousin Dallas- Live music at Red Wing Barrel House
Date: Friday, July 21
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Enjoy live music at the Red Wing Barrel House downtown Red Wing. My Cousin Dallas will be performing this week.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Location: Levee Street by the Depot
Cost: Free
Red Wing Area Farmers Market features several local vendors with a variety of products. Live music and activities are available for the whole family.
Voices of the Valley Cannon Valley Trail-Minnesota Master Naturalist/Red Wing Naturalists information
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: Welch Station on the Cannon Valley Trail
Cost: Free
The Cannon Valley Trail Voices of the Valley host various events on the trail throughout the summer. This week the Minnesota Naturalist and Red Wing Naturalists will have an information table.
Very Bad Days- Live music at Red Wing Barrel House
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Enjoy live music at the Red Wing Barrel House downtown Red Wing. Very Bad Days will be performing this weekend.
