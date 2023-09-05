Hispanic Heritage Festival 2022

Wine Down Wednesday

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Willow Brooke Farm

Cost: Free to attend

Willow Brooke Farm hosts a weekly “Wine Down Wednesday” event with live music and food. The event is free to attend and each week Willow Brooke Farm posts who will be performing and what food truck to expect on their Facebook page. Willow Brooke Farm is located at 29212 Orchard Road.

AM Expresso at CARE Clinic

Date: Friday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Location: CARE Clinic

Join the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses for AM Expresso at the CARE Clinic in Red Wing. 

Red Wing Area Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Levee Street near the Red Wing Depot

Cost: Free to attend

Join several local farmers at the Red Wing Area Farmers Market. Dozens of vendors set up booths featuring fresh produce and unique products. 

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: noon- 6 p.m.

Location: Central Park

Cost: Free to attend

The annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Red Wing features live music and performances, food, activities and more for all ages. The event is hosted by Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County. 

 

