Wine Down Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Willow Brooke Farm
Cost: Free to attend
Willow Brooke Farm hosts a weekly “Wine Down Wednesday” event with live music and food. The event is free to attend and each week Willow Brooke Farm posts who will be performing and what food truck to expect on their Facebook page. Willow Brooke Farm is located at 29212 Orchard Road.
AM Expresso at CARE Clinic
Date: Friday, Sept. 8
Time: 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.
Location: CARE Clinic
Join the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses for AM Expresso at the CARE Clinic in Red Wing.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Levee Street near the Red Wing Depot
Cost: Free to attend
Join several local farmers at the Red Wing Area Farmers Market. Dozens of vendors set up booths featuring fresh produce and unique products.
Hispanic Heritage Festival
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: noon- 6 p.m.
Location: Central Park
Cost: Free to attend
The annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Red Wing features live music and performances, food, activities and more for all ages. The event is hosted by Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County.
