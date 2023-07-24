Concert in the Park- Patchouli and Terra Cuitarra
Date: Wednesday, July 26
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Weekly concerts in Central Park hosted by Red Wing Arts and sponsored by several local businesses and organizations. “The locally living and internationally touring duo of guitarist Bruce Hecksel and poet/soulful songstress Julie Patchouli, bring their original guitar compositions, inspiring songs and unique talent to Red Wing for the Concerts in the Park.”
Live music at the Barrel House- Uncle Brew and Pirate Charity
Date: Friday, July 28
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Live music each week at the Red Wing Barrel House located at 223 Main Street. Uncle Brew and Pirate Charity will be performing this week.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 8 a.m.- noon
Location: Levee Street by the Depot
Cost: Free to attend
Each week several local vendors and farmers line Levee Street by the Depot. Fresh produce, baked goods and more are always available at the farmers market. Each Saturday attendees can expect live music and activities along with the vendors.
Voices of the Valley
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Cannon Valley Trail Welch Station
Cost: Free
The Cannon Valley Trail’s Voices of the Valley host events on the trail each weekend during the summer. This weekend Patti and the Reeds Irish Trio will be performing at Welch Station.
Live music at the Barrel House- Wade Snake
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Live music each week at the Red Wing Barrel House located at 223 Main Street. Wade Snake will be performing this week.
Red Wing Area Studio Tour
Date: July 29-30
Time: All day
Location: Throughout Red Wing area
Cost: Free
The Red Wing Area Studio Tour is back this year. Over 30 artists across the Red Wing area are welcoming the public into their studios. Artists will be talking with visitors, selling items and hosting live demonstrations. This is the perfect opportunity to get to know local artists. More information and a map of artist locations is available at redwingareastudiotour.org/.
