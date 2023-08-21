Business After Hours
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Cost: Free, registration recommended
“Plan on joining us for our next Business After Hours hosted by our friends at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. Our August Business After Hours is scheduled on August 22, from 5-6:30 p.m.. Enjoy complimentary Tado Steakhouse appetizers and Treasure Island Giveaways. A cash bar will be available for beverage purchases.”
Concert in the Park
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Weekly concerts in Central Park are hosted by Red Wing Arts and sponsored by several local businesses and organizations. This week Grimm & Cruz will be performing.
Chamber Golf Tournament
Date: Thursday, August 24
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Mount Frontenac Golf Course
The annual Red Wing Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is held at Mount Frontenac Golf Course. Proceeds from the tournament got o supporting the efforts of the Red wing Area Chamber of Commerce.
Live music at the Barrel House
Date: Friday, August 25
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Live music at the Red Wing Barrel House every week with no cover charge. This Friday Swamp Kings will be performing.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 8 a.m.-noon
Location: Levee Street near the Depot
Cost: Free to attend
Each Saturday many vendors set up booths by Levee Park and the Depot. The Red Wing Area Farmers Market is a great way to support local farmers, many booths feature unique products and fresh produce.
Live music at the Barrel House
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Red Wing Barrel House
Cost: No cover charge
Live music at the Red Wing Barrel House every week with no cover charge. This Saturday Wade Snake will be performing.
