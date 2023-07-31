Business After Hours
Date: Tuesday, August 1
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: 910 Main Street businesses
Join the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce for their Business After Hours kicking off River City Days. Business After Hours will be hosted by businesses at 910 Main Street. “That evening we will get the chance to meet our Red Wing Royal Ambassador Candidates for 2023. We are excited to share the fun of kicking off the big week of River City Days with all of you.”
Concert in the Park- Bluedog
Date: Wednesday, August 2
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Central Park Bandshell
Cost: Free
Concerts in the Park are hosted by Red Wing Arts every Wednesday throughout the summer. The concerts are sponsored by several local organizations and businesses. “The music is influenced by the life experiences of Native people. ‘Our music celebrates life, the good and bad.’ The band has performed across the United States in support of their original recordings.”
River City Days
Dates: August 4-5
Location: Throughout Red Wing
The 40th annual River City Days will be held over the weekend, many events and activities will take place all weekend long. A parade, Royal Ambassador coronation, entertainment in Bay Point Park and much more is in store for this year’s River City Days. To see a full schedule of events go to page A10.
Red Wing Area Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Levee Street by the Depot
Cost: Free to attend
The Red Wing Area Farmers Market is held each Saturday by the Depot. Dozens of local farmers and vendors set up booths along Levee Street to showcase unique products and fresh produce.
Cannon Valley Trail-Voices of the Valley
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Welch Station Access
Cost: Free
“Dan Schwan will be performing on accordion. A Clean River Partners Information table will be at the Welch Station Access on the Cannon Valley Trail. Cookies on the Trail sponsored by
Red Wing Chamber of Commerce for River City Days.”
