School Board meeting just once
Red Wing School Board will tackle a host of back-to-school issues starting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19. COVID-19 prevention guidance is on the agenda, plus a host of policy changes, the 10-year long-term facilities maintenance plan and more will be addressed
Unlike in 2020, when there was an extra meeting due to the pandemic, the board is back with its traditional sole July meeting because of the summer break and Independence Day.
Prior to the regular meeting, the Personnel Committee will meet at 3:45 p.m., followed by the Legislative & Policy Committee at 4:45 p.m.
All meetings will be hybrid via Google Meet and at the Red Wing High School Training Center, J110.
Take hazardous waste to Goodhue
Goodhue County’s mobile household hazardous waste collection truck will stop from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Goodhue Lions Community Center.
Accepted items include paints, pesticides, automotive products, household cleaners, mercury devices and aerosol cans. For a complete list, visit www.co.goodhue.mn.us.
Note that fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted; bring those to the Goodhue County Recycling Center in Red Wing any weekday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The mobile unit only stops in each community once.
Concert in the park: Bluedog
Bluedog is an award-winning group based in the Twin Cities. This blues band has released five CDs of original music. The newest album, “Take a Stand,” is described by the group as “blues and rock from a Native perspective.”
The concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, at the Central Park Bandshell. For more information, visit redwingarts.org.
History Break: digging in the pottery dump
July’s history break at the Goodhue County Historical Society will feature Austin Fjerestad, who will speak about his experience digging in the pottery dump in Red Wing. The historical society says of the event, “take an indepth look at the process diggers use to methodically dig and find treasures hidden in the ground. Also see some of the interesting pieces (Fjerestad) has found in his nearly 20 years digging in the pottery dumps.”
This program was prerecorded and will be shown via Zoom. To access the event, visit the historical society’s website for the Zoom link.
The history break will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.
‘Sustainable Safari Wildlife Show’
Mobile animal exhibitor “Sustainable Safari” will be in Ellsworth from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, to show animals from around the world. The organization states, “Our new focus for our mobile exhibits is one-on-one style education within small and large groups. Teaching about Sustainability Practices and Natural History. Hoping we give all guests an experience to help energize and engage them with helping to save our Naturally Wild Animals from extinction and help make our Planet be much healthier as a whole for all living species.”
The event will be at Summit Hill Park.
For more information visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org.
Ellsworth Community July member meeting
A panel of community leaders will share updates about current projects and future initiatives. Topics will include housing solutions, blight, economic development, broadband, the new library and more.
According to the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, “This meeting will be very informative for those who live, work, and/or own a business in our community! Progress doesn't just happen.”
The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, in the Zion Covenant Church community room.
To learn more and to register, visit ellsworthchamber.com.
Theatre intensive at the Hobgoblin
Participants of the theatre intensive at the Hobgoblin will be performing “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” by Don Zolidin and “Bedtime Stories (As Told by our Dad) (Who Messed them Up) by Ed Monk. Performances will be at 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23 in the Hobgoblin barn. Tickets have a $5 suggested donation for adults. Children are free.
